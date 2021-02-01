Monday, February 1, 2021
Party crasher arrested after allegedly ramming into vehicle’s bumper

Meta Minton

Marshay Denise Edwards

A party crasher was arrested after allegedly ramming her car into another vehicle’s bumper.

Marshay Denise Edwards, 22, of Wildwood, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of criminal mischief.

A woman called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday after Edwards drove her Dodge Challenger into a car’s bumper. The woman said Edwards showed up at the party and attempted fight other guests. She then rammed the other car’s bumper, causing about $2,000 in damage to the vehicle. She fled the scene before deputies arrived.

A deputy ran a check and found that Edwards previously had been pulled over while driving a Dodge Challenger. In addition, last year Edwards was arrested after pepper spraying a man as well as breaking the passenger side taillight and passenger side mirror of his 2007 Infiniti. In 2018, Edwards and another woman were arrested on charges of prescription forgery. Edwards was allowed to enter a pre-trial intervention program.

After Saturday’s arrest, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

