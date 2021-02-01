Publix on track for early March opening at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Publix is on track for an early March opening at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

The grocery chain will begin training employees and stocking store shelves ahead of the opening in about a month.

The grocery store, located near the Everglades Recreation Center at the entrance to the Village of March Bend has been eagerly anticipated by Villagers living south of State Road 44.

Publix will serve as the anchor store at Magnolia Plaza, which will also be home to Willie Jewel’s Bar-B-Q, China Chef and a massive Villages Golf Cars sales and service center.