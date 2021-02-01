Sexual predator registers address in Village of Alhambra

A sexual predator has registered an address in the Village of Alhambra.

Randall Dale Proctor, 60, has registered an address at 1645 Campos Drive, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He registered the address on Monday.

He was sentenced in Sumter County Court in 2009 to 25 years in prison on a charges of sexual battery by an adult of a victim under the age of 12. Proctor was released from prison on Jan. 14, 2019.

He drives a red 2017 Hyundai, according to FDLE. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 208 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair.

A Village of Amelia couple owns the home where Proctor is living.