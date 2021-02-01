The Villages Golf Cars abandons longtime location at Colony Plaza

The Villages Golf Cars has abandoned its longtime location at Colony Plaza in favor of a massive new sales and service center being constructed at Magnolia Plaza.

The Villages Golf Cars opened its now-shuttered showroom at Colony Plaza in 2009.

With thousands of new homes south of State Road 44 and many thousands more to come, The Villages Golf Cars clearly sees a very bright future down south.

This follows a move this past August, when The Villages Golf Cars moved its production warehouse from Rolling Acres Road to Signature Road near Brownwood.

The Villages Golf Cars originally opened in 1993 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. It opened its Lake Sumter Landing showroom in 2004 and in 2015 moved to a new Lake Sumter Landing location adding Gordon’s Garage.

In 2016, The Villages Golf Cars opened Gantenbein’s Garage at Spanish Springs after taking over a Citizens Bank location. The change, which included a new drive-up facility, was not popular and even Lady Lake’s mayor voted against it when it came before the town commission.

The Brownwood showroom opened in 2012 and Goedken’s Garage was added in 2015.