Villagers continue to party in the squares without masks

To the Editor:

A report from Brazil in the news this week is very concerning. That country has a president that has refused to acknowledge the seriousness of COVID-19 despite having had the illness himself. There have been no restrictions or mask wearing imposed. In April 2020, the country’s healthcare system was overwhelmed and mass graves were dug as 3 million people became ill and over 100,000 deaths by summer. By the time it eased off, they estimated 66 percent of their people had become infected and officials thought they had herd immunity. Now, the disease has come roaring back – hospitals are again overwhelmed so that they are just turning away patients to die on the street or at home. They are out of burial plots and are constructing vertical crypts to stack bodies six deep. People who had COVID-19 earlier in the year are getting it again with more serious illness or death. Scientists have identified that this wave is a variant of the virus that has mutated so that natural immunity is not effective.

New variants from viral mutation are cropping up all over the world – all seem to be more infectious and a few are thought to be more deadly. So far, the variants appear to be susceptible to control by the vaccines so far developed. However, scientists warn us that the virus will continue to mutate so long as it has vectors – human bodies in which to grow. The longer it takes to suppress the virus world wide, the more likely a really lethal variant will emerge that is resistant to our vaccines. Folks like the Villagers who continue to “party in the squares” without masks and become fomites spreading disease, the longer it will take to control the pandemic. They want to return to normal like small children demanding a treat. They are the instrument of their own misery – it is them and people like them that delay that return to normal by their intransigence and ignorance.

Alexandria Simpson

Sunbury at Glenbrook