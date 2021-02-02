Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home Health

2 million Floridians vaccinated for COVID-19 as state sees spike in cases

Larry D. Croom

On a day when Florida topped 2 million residents vaccinated for the deadly COVID-19 virus, the Sunshine State saw a significant jump in new cases.

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 2,119,968 residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Of those, 372,207 people have received both doses of the vaccine, according to the report.

On Tuesday, three more deaths were reported in the local area – two in Lake County and one in Marion County. They are among the 1,225 tri-county area fatalities, the 27,269 in Florida and the 446,272 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,737,640  cases – an increase of 10,533 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,705,632 are residents. A total of 76,883 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,273 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 27,269 deaths and 72,858 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 36 for a total of 3,657;
  • Leesburg up 36 for a total of 3,475;
  • Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 1,294;
  • Summerfield up 15 for a total of 1,552;
  • Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 590;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 856;
  • Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,048;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 411; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 102.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 53,963 – increase of 403
  • Deaths: 1,225
  • Hospitalizations: 3,157

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,180 – increase of 61
  • Deaths: 186
  • Hospitalizations: 439
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,330), Wildwood (856), Coleman (817), Bushnell (784) and Oxford (411).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 22,058 – increase of 194
  • Deaths: 437
  • Hospitalizations: 1,160
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,796), Leesburg (3,475), Eustis (1,981), Mount Dora (1,706) and Tavares (1,611). The Villages also is reporting 152 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 24,725 – increase of 148
  • Deaths: 602
  • Hospitalizations: 1,558
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (18,330), Summerfield (1,552), Dunnellon (1,084), Belleview (1,048) and Silver Springs (457). The Villages also is reporting 175 cases.

