Clinic focusing on brain performance opens at The Center for Advanced Healthcare

Aviv Clinics has opened a state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot medical facility focusing on improving brain performance at The Center for Advanced Healthcare in The Villages.

Aviv Clinics has successfully recruited more than 30 highly-skilled medical professionals for the medical practice at the Brownwood facility. As part of a national search, accomplished clinicians from across the U.S. including physicians and neuropsycologists have relocated to the region to help lead the Aviv Medical Program. Additionally, local talents, including dietitians, paramedics, physical therapists and a range of licensed nurses, have joined the Aviv team, according to a release from Aviv Clinics.

“Although the timing did not allow for a splashy grand opening, our soft opening did allow our team to support the community in a meaningful way through the administration of COVID-19 tests as part of The Villages’ municipality-wide effort,” said David Globig, CEO of Aviv Clinics-Florida. “Connecting with our new neighbors under these circumstances is far from conventional, but incredibly meaningful. We all have a greater appreciation and value for protecting the health of others and ourselves.”

Aviv Clinics first found its way to Central Florida in 2019 when it was selected for the Florida High Tech Corridor’s Matching Grant Research Program through the University of South Florida. As part of the program goals, the state connects innovative industry groups with high caliber academic centers to infuse innovations, encourage economic growth and attract high-paying jobs to Florida’s central corridor.

Carla VandeWeerd, Ph.D., served as USF’s principal investigator for the Florida High Tech Corridor-supported study and, in her current role as the director of the University of Florida’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute Research Program, she remains involved with Aviv through collaborative research projects at The Villages Health – indicating the partnership, which began as part of Florida’s High Tech Corridor program, is yielding lasting benefits.

“Having first worked with the Aviv team in 2019, it’s been extraordinary to see their significant contribution and commitment – both globally and locally – to learning in the area of brain health and to serving needs of older adults,” said VandeWeerd. “From publishing scientific medical research, to hosting physician-led educational seminars for the community, the medical team at Aviv Clinics is dedicated to helping people live a fulfilling and healthy life, at any age.”

This past November, Aviv Clinics’ proprietary treatment protocol – developed using the latest research in the fields of aging, neuroscience, physiology and hyperbaric oxygen therapy – was published in the peer-review journal Aging. The study, part of a comprehensive research program targeting aging as a reversible disease, is a world-first in proving biological age reversal. Outside of Israel, the Aviv Medical Program is only available in The Villages.

“The application of oxygen to improve performance is a field of research that has only recently received attention,” said Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health. “We are confident that members of The Villages community stand to benefit significantly from our approach to improving both physical and brain performance.”

Aviv Clinics is now open and accepting new clients looking to improve and maintain cognitive acuity and physical performance.