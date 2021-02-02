Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Dangerous man with a pen and no plan

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

1. Cancel KeyStone Pipeline–Why?  Will NOT help the environment, but rather make it WORSE!  Now, oil will have to be transported by truck or rail which is many times more dangerous and harmful to the environment. Plus the loss of $8 BILLION + and tens of thousands of skilled jobs.
2. Stop drilling for OIL and GAS on federal lands–Why?  Don’t need fossil  fuels anymore?  Really? What will run our electric cars?  Wind or Solar power? Or aircraft et al?  We have now become ENERGY INDEPENDENT and no longer have to kowtow to energy producers  from unfriendly lands. Love to get back to 1973 long gas lines? Or $5/gal cost–stand by and watch it suck the blood out of the Middle Class, of course not folks like John, private jet/yacht/ multiple mansion, KERRY and all the other wealthy loons.
3. Stop the border wall, but build a wall with razor tape and armed military (Pelosi even wants machine gun crews on street corners) around the U.S. Capitol a/k/a “The Peoples’ House”!! Stop deporting convicted illegal felons. Open the border even during this deadly pandemic where we know we cannot test every migrant for the virus. Stop ICE from doing removals of criminals. Allow asylum  to be done in the USA vice outside our border so that these millions who will be pending can roam the USA and suck up every job that our citizens are begging for. Allow all terrorists in — diversity right?
4. Medicare for ALL College for All; Voting for All; Food for All.
Now opening rooms with three meals a day for all. What about clothing?
5. End to women’s sports by allowing men who claim to be women to participate against women and use locker and restrooms together with women and GIRLS! Any women concerned about this for them or their children?
6. Base our history on systemic racism not Democracy and freedom for all. Change our educational system by elimination of the 1776 concept and substitute the 1619 fantasy.
7. Pack the U.S. Supreme Court with judges picked for political views versus impartial judicial principles so that the court, the president and Congress will be in essence one big cabal.
8. Redefine our language to get everyone thinking the same. And if anyone disobeys, they will be punished. The start of destroying our great Constitution along with our Bill of Rights that protect us against an overarching socialist government.
All this being done with the stroke of a pen — more power than most dictators.

George Miske
Lakeshore Cottages

 

