Do you miss Trump yet?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

President Joe “unity” Biden has been spending his time signing executive orders, that I seriously doubt he understands fully.
I don’t believe he wrote them or realizes the impact they will have on our country.
Jobs are being lost, we are losing our energy independence, illegals are attempting to flood our borders and take what few remains jobs we will have left.
One of the problems is, when you stuff our bureaucracy with career politicians, who have never held job or had to make a payroll, you have no idea what it takes to accomplish things. We’ve survived other incompetent presidents, and hopefully will be able to “right the ship” after the current administration leaves office. Let us hope it’s sooner rather than later.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

