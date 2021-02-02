Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Flushed-face Villager charged with DUI after spotted driving slowly and swerving

Larry D. Croom

Vincent Patrick D’Alfonso

A Villager found himself behind bars recently after a Marion County sheriff’s master sergeant spotted his vehicle driving slowly and swerving over the solid white traffic line several times.

The master sergeant reported seeing a red Ford F-150 driven by 59-year-old Vincent Patrick D’Alfonso sitting at a green light in the 5200 block of S. Pine Avenue this past Friday. The master sergeant stopped D’Alfonso after seeing his vehicle traveling at approximately 20 mph in a posted 55-mph speed zone and crossing over the lane lines.

A sheriff’s deputy also responded to the traffic stop and reported smelling a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from D’Alfonso’s breath. He also noted that D’Alfonso’s face was flushed and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. When asked how much he had had to drink, D’Alfonso replied, “Not very much,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy invited D’Alfonso to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he agreed to do. But he but advised the deputy that he had a “bad knee” and wouldn’t be able to perform some of the exercises, the report says, adding that D’Alfonso was unable to stand and leaned against his vehicle as he walked.

D’Alfonso, who lives at 1617 Cypress Point in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, was charged with driving under the influence (.15 blood alcohol content or higher). He provided breath samples that showed blood-alcohol content of .192 and .195, the report says.

D’Alfonso, who was convicted of driving under the influence on May 7, 1998 in Marion County, was released early Tuesday morning on $500 bond. He is due in court March 23 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

