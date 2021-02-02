Hold your breath when you Google your own name

Happy Hump Day everybody. Are you ready to help me make the giggles echo? For those of you who do not know me my name is Lisa D, and I am the chatty waitress at Billy’s Cafe that sports the rainbow of Chuck Taylors each day.

There’s nothing like getting my name out to the world, and now with the help of the www.Villages-News.com it just got a whole lot easier. I really would LOVE to shout out to EVERYONE from here to New Jersey to Google me, because according to my 5-year old grandson, that is the thing to do these days. “These days” being the operative term.

Yes, I understand computers and the internet have been around long enough for me to have at least grasped the notion of what the heck I was doing. But I’m sorry, I am Wilma Flintstone trying to play the role of Jane Jetson. Sure I can memorize my lines and complete my tasks, but does that doesn’t actually mean I know what the heck I’m doing?

Ten years ago I was totally clueless about anything technological. The TV remote … not a clue. My car’s clock, nope. My hubby had to reset it at least twice a year (daylight savings) Even the keypad on our home security system almost always locked me out. Thank goodness back then there was still such a thing as a “normal” metal house key, because we had them strategically placed all around our home just in case I managed to somehow screw something up?! Which I did regularly.

Then add in the fact that I was computer illiterate! Yup. I graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1992, when the campus barely had an ENGLISH DEPARTMENT, more or less their own computer lab. I did all my written assignments/projects on an electric, Brother’s typewriter not a laptop like the Business Department brats were already being supplied. I was a senior just trying to graduate from a school whose initials UCF used to mean U -You C – Can’t F- Finish. So sure, I admit it, I did not know how to properly use my flip phone. I needed help to check my own emails. I didn’t have any social media accounts and my husband and I had a good friend that would regularly come by to check all our family devices, because we both knew that our daughters were already way smarter than us.

So how did I manage to get published? With the help of my own personal computer genius, my older daughter. Yes it was my 12-year old child that found me an agent and then a publishing house to work with. Someone who would accept my manuscript and offer me a contract that I could actually talk my husband into financing. At the time I was waitressing a few days every now and again at a local restaurant, so our two daughters could enjoy the benefits of a stay-at-home-mom.

Tavares Elementary School also appreciated the fact that I had the time to donate hundreds of hours each year to their school’s fundraisers and events. My husband was always at my side for anything and everything I volunteered him for, making the DeMarco family very well known around the T.E.S campus. We were friends with everybody – teachers, staff, parents, kids! Everyone was also aware of my big debut thanks to my kindergartener and my 5th grader running around town telling everyone they made eye contact with to Google their mom!

“Google my mom! Google Lisa Demarco!” They cheered so proud like a golden broken record.

No, they didn’t say Google search author Lisa Demarco or Google search the title of my new book,“Serving Up Some Funny.”

Nope. They just kept saying “MY MOM! Google my mom, Lisa DeMarco.”

So you could only imagine my horror that 1st PROFESSIONAL PUBLISHED day, when I Googled myself only to find a very famous pornstar sharing my name.

It was April 2009 when Strategic Books Publishings not only professionally published my very first joke book, (My personal collection of spicy, salty and sometimes tasteless jokes that I had been collecting for over a decade) but their Marketing Team promised to promote it worldwide. Yes, they had designed sites and a Youtube video, plus they planned on sending out a “Publicity Notice” to all of their network announcing me and my book. “Serving Up Some Funny Adult Menu” was about to be launched worldwide.

OK, so I’m at our family computer in the middle of our living area, and I type in Lisa Demarco. Truly in bliss over finally accomplishing this lifelong dream to finally prove to my dearly beloved Father that I did not waste all his hard earned tuition money only to spend my life writing restaurant guest checks, that I did not even remotely notice the ALL CAP red letters printed next to my name that screamed PORN!! No, I just clicked the first link that showed up with my name, like my daughter had charted out the night before. She went into great detail on how I would Google myself, because the plan was that after I dropped her and her sister off at school the next morning I would come home alone to a quiet house and check out what was going on with my new career as a “Professionally Published Author,” without having to impatiently wait all day for her to return home.

Immediately after the home screen appeared I knew I had somehow gone astray. Instead of seeing my cutesy head shot I had arranged with my agent or my beautiful new book cover, there were three (two women and a man) very young, healthy and endowed people showing off their abilities to be really friendly toward one another. Hint. Hint. My head suddenly turned hot. I could feel my cheeks flush. I quickly scan the room to make sure no one was watching me even though I knew I was home alone. Even my dogs were outside, yet I somehow now felt dirty.

Holy Toledo, I thought. What the heck was going on?! I called my husband, who happened to be out for the morning, only to get his voicemail. After leaving him a bit of a cryptic message I hung up and decided to wait for him to either call back or come home. Later, when he finally did come home I managed to catch him up on what was going on. After what seemed like forever, when my hubby finally emerged from our bedroom, where he had locked himself in with his laptop, he came out grinning and said, “Wow, I guess I married the wrong Lisa!”

In my head I could hear my father saying from heaven, “See! You should have used your maiden name.”

For the first time in my entire life I was speechless. Serious. This little miss chatterbox could not conjure up a word to say. Faced with a bit of a dilemma, I tried to figure out how I could use this big bag of craziness to my advantage? Adult jokes? Adult entertainment? I mean let’s be real. She had hundreds of thousands of sites and millions more followers. But oh my goodness she was definitely not me!

After that any time we decided to brag about my books (Serving Up Some Funny/Adult Menu, Serving Up Some Funny/Leftovers or The Unusual Tales of Matilda Marmalade ) we specifically instructed everyone to search the internet under the author or title of the book. This way no one would accidentally view the XXX site instead of my PG family-friendly one. Nor would anyone mistakenly confuse me with Lisa DDD. Because anyone who knows me would testify that I am Lisa D with the single D – the one known for being more like a triple A.

I thank God every day that I have personality and luckily for this Jersey Grandma I promise my assets will never droop.

With that said, laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist with Villages-News.com and a waitress at Billy’s Cafe.