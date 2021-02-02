Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Large non-Villages development wins approval on Marsh Bend Trail

Marv Balousek

Rezoning and a comprehensive plan amendment for the first large non-Villages residential subdivision south of the Florida Turnpike was recommended for approval Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Action on two other large residential developments was postponed for a month.

Special Magistrate W. Grant Watson recommended approval of the amendment and rezoning for the multi-family Zora-Wildwood project, located along Marsh Bend Trail a few blocks west of Warm Springs Avenue. The Wildwood City Commission could act on the recommendations later this month.

Recently annexed, the property’s zoning would change to medium density from Sumter County zoning of agricultural and low density residential. Thomas Group Investments #1, the property owner, plans to build 130 single-family homes on nearly 15 acres.

A portion of the property adjacent to Marsh Bend Trail will be set aside for future commercial development.

An environmental survey found no wetlands, surface waters or flood control zones. But gopher tortoise burrows were found and the developer will need to consult with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about relocating the animals before construction begins.

A traffic impact analysis estimated the non-age-restricted subdivision would generate 88 trips during the morning peak hour and 117 trips during the evening peak hour. It is expected to add 47 students to the Sumter County School District. Some road improvements may be needed.

Action on two other residential projects was postponed until the zoning board’s March 2 meeting.

A planned development designation was requested for the $110-million Blount Development at Millennium Park. Zoning and a comprehensive plan amendment for the project were approved last month by the city commission. The development is expected to include 339 apartments, a 165-unit independent living facility and medical offices.

Consideration of a site plan for the 294-unit Riverstone at Wildwood also was delayed. The family residential development near the southwest corner of U.S. 301 and County Road 466 would include 21 single- and multi-story buildings.

