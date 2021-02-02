Rescued Shih Tzus bring love to home in Village of Monarch Grove

Steven and Adrienne Bieberbach of the Village of Monarch Grove share their home with two Shih Tzus, who are both rescues.

Mike is black and white and about eight years old. They have had him for seven years.

“He is like the mayor of Monarch Grove. He likes everyone. He came from a local animal shelter,” Steven Bieberbach said.

Blu is gray and about five years old. She has been part of the family for about two years.

“She was given up by her original owner that couldn’t keep her for medical reasons. She is shy and reserved around people she doesn’t know. Both are a joy to our family and the greatest door bells in The Villages,” Steven Bieberbach said.

And they watch over Adrienne, to whom they are very attached.

“When she had a major surgery last year both would not leave her side. Constantly checking on her great and comforting therapy when under the weather,” said Steven Bieberbach.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.