Tuesday, February 2, 2021
The Villages
Obituaries

Richard I. MacVittie, Sr.

Staff Report

Richard I. “Dick” MacVittie, Sr. was born April 25, 1927, passed away January 28, 2021.

Survived by his loving wife Thelma (Beiter), four children, Richard, Jr. (Diane), Martin, Kathy (Robert Brewer), and David.  Five Grandchildren and Eight Great Grandchildren.

He was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

He served in the Marines and was a WWII veteran.  He was a steamfitter in Local #395 (#22).  He was an avid outdoorsman.  Also an avid Buffalo, New York Sports Teams Fan.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Juvenile Diabetes Association or to your favorite charity.

