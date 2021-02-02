Tuesday, February 2, 2021
39 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Rosalee Elaine Frazee Bloomfield

Staff Report

Rosalee Elaine Frazee Bloomfield

Rosalee Elaine Frazee Bloomfield was called from this life on Tuesday, January 26th to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born in Humbolt, Nebraska on July 25, 1944 to Howard and Fern Frazee. Rosalee moved a few times in Nebraska and Iowa as her mom was a teacher and her dad was also a teacher and superintendent of schools. Rosalee graduated in Riverton, Iowa with a graduating class of 9. She attended Tarkio College, in Tarkio, Missouri and majored in education. It was in college that she met Arthur Bloomfield. On July 25th she married Art in Riverton, Iowa.  They moved to Burlington Junction Missouri as Art was an assistant minister. On Dec 5th 1965 their first daughter was born Ingrid Lea.  In 1966 they moved to Omaha, Nebraska as Art got a job as assistant pastor at the Disciples of Christ Church in Omaha, Nebraska. On June 15th 1967 their second daughter was born, Mary Frances.  The fall of 1969, Art and Rosalee decided to move to Long Island as Art wanted to pursue higher education. They lived in Uniondale New York with Art’s mom Viola Bloomfield and his brother Richard Bloomfield. While living in NY Rosalee supported Arthurs pursuit of his masters degree in Social Work. They were members of the Hempstead Presbyterian Church and then the Hicksville Methodist Church. Her first job was with Newsday, Long Island Newspaper and then got a job in Sears. She finished up her bachelors degree at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. Rosalee  took a civil service exam and got a job as a Welfare Examiner in Nassau County. In the fall of 1980 they moved to Merrick, Long Island and were there until the late 1990’s when they moved to Bellport Long Island. They became members of the Bellmore Presbyterian Church. Rosalee sang in the Choir and was a trustee.  On March 29, 2000 they were blessed with a grandson, Ryan Krieger. Rosalee loved caring for Ryan.

In 2005 they decided to move to the Villages, Florida. They moved to Florida as Long Island was expensive and close friend of theirs had lived there as well. Tragedy struck on September 20,2006  when her husband, Art died suddenly. Mom became active in Fairway Christian church. She spent time coming up to Wantagh, Long Island to see Ingrid and Ryan and California to see Mary Frances and her family.

Rosalee loved to travel and  help others. When she moved to Freedom Pointe she would stuff the mailboxes and help out where needed. She also enjoyed reading and caring for her cat, Aspen.

Rosalee is survived by her daughter Ingrid Bloomfield, grandson Ryan, daughter Mary Frances, son in law Frank, Grandsons Antonio and Matthew, great grandchildren Avalon and Dax. She will be forever in our heart and always in our thoughts.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Josephine Campana Chabert

Josephine Chabert of Lady Lake was the first woman SWAT team driver in Pima County, Arizona.
Read more
Obituaries

Eugene Norman Bronersky

After serving honorably in the United State Navy for 6 years, Eugene Bronersky went to work for Xerox as a service technician on business equipment.
Read more
Obituaries

Larry E. Smitherman

Larry Smitherman was a retired truck driver and belonged to the ESCAPEES and FMCA. He was a full-time RVer for a few years before settling in Leesburg.
Read more
Obituaries

Marlene Jaskaniec

Marlene Jaskaniec was the mom who could sew any dress or costume you wanted, lead a troop of kids camping, be fearless down a water slide, dance in the school talent show and never miss cheering you on at a sports game.
Read more
Obituaries

Jeri Lyn Walker

Jeri Walker's interests included family, traveling, music, dancing, knitting and reading.
Read more
Obituaries

Derek John Hoffman

Derek Hoffman died Jan. 20 after being hit by a car. He enjoyed hunting, listening to music, watching Steelers games, gambling at video arcades and hanging out with friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Anthony B. Cosimano

Anthony Cosimano enjoyed going on cruises and making home improvements not only in his home, but his families and friends’ homes as well. He moved to West Palm Beach from The Villages four years ago.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,570FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
39 ° F
40 °
38 °
69 %
0.3mph
1 %
Tue
54 °
Wed
57 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
62 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment