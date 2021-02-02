Rosalee Elaine Frazee Bloomfield was called from this life on Tuesday, January 26th to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

She was born in Humbolt, Nebraska on July 25, 1944 to Howard and Fern Frazee. Rosalee moved a few times in Nebraska and Iowa as her mom was a teacher and her dad was also a teacher and superintendent of schools. Rosalee graduated in Riverton, Iowa with a graduating class of 9. She attended Tarkio College, in Tarkio, Missouri and majored in education. It was in college that she met Arthur Bloomfield. On July 25th she married Art in Riverton, Iowa. They moved to Burlington Junction Missouri as Art was an assistant minister. On Dec 5th 1965 their first daughter was born Ingrid Lea. In 1966 they moved to Omaha, Nebraska as Art got a job as assistant pastor at the Disciples of Christ Church in Omaha, Nebraska. On June 15th 1967 their second daughter was born, Mary Frances. The fall of 1969, Art and Rosalee decided to move to Long Island as Art wanted to pursue higher education. They lived in Uniondale New York with Art’s mom Viola Bloomfield and his brother Richard Bloomfield. While living in NY Rosalee supported Arthurs pursuit of his masters degree in Social Work. They were members of the Hempstead Presbyterian Church and then the Hicksville Methodist Church. Her first job was with Newsday, Long Island Newspaper and then got a job in Sears. She finished up her bachelors degree at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. Rosalee took a civil service exam and got a job as a Welfare Examiner in Nassau County. In the fall of 1980 they moved to Merrick, Long Island and were there until the late 1990’s when they moved to Bellport Long Island. They became members of the Bellmore Presbyterian Church. Rosalee sang in the Choir and was a trustee. On March 29, 2000 they were blessed with a grandson, Ryan Krieger. Rosalee loved caring for Ryan.

In 2005 they decided to move to the Villages, Florida. They moved to Florida as Long Island was expensive and close friend of theirs had lived there as well. Tragedy struck on September 20,2006 when her husband, Art died suddenly. Mom became active in Fairway Christian church. She spent time coming up to Wantagh, Long Island to see Ingrid and Ryan and California to see Mary Frances and her family.

Rosalee loved to travel and help others. When she moved to Freedom Pointe she would stuff the mailboxes and help out where needed. She also enjoyed reading and caring for her cat, Aspen.

Rosalee is survived by her daughter Ingrid Bloomfield, grandson Ryan, daughter Mary Frances, son in law Frank, Grandsons Antonio and Matthew, great grandchildren Avalon and Dax. She will be forever in our heart and always in our thoughts.