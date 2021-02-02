Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Sarah L. Nash

Staff Report

Sarah L. Nash, 87, of Summerfield, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 in the presence of her family. Mrs. Nash was born into a large family of three brothers and three sisters on March 6, 1933 to Lawson Lamar Hayes and Mittie Lucille (Gresham) Hayes, in Miami, Fl., where she met and married George James Nash on September 9, 1950. Mrs. Nash relished in motherhood to her two sons, while simultaneously establishing Nash, Inc. alongside her loving husband, George. Together they enjoyed the success of a loving family and a thriving global business they built as a team, with Mrs. Nash seamlessly stepping from role to role.

She will be remembered most by her faith and love for her family, her selfless devotion to her children and grandchildren, her quick wit and charm, and the legacy of strength, perseverance, and love for life she left in the hearts of those who knew her.

Survivors include her sons, George Nash and his wife, Rhonda of Coleman; Cliff Nash and his wife, Susan of Summerfield; sister, Betty Jane Haines, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, the family will celebrate Sarah’s life privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sarah’s honor to Hospice of Marion, www.hospiceofmarion.com. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.

To view the service go to http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/47089.

