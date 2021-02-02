Sumter County health chief urges mask-wearing as vaccinations ramp up

The director of the Sumter County Health Department is urging vigilance in mask-wearing even as COVD-19 vaccinations ramp up as new doses are being received.

“It is important that you continue to please wear your masks, limit social interactions, particularly those indoors frequently wash your hands and limit unnecessary travel,” said Sanford Zelnick, head of the county health department.

He confirmed that the health department has received 7,000 first-dose allocations, which will be used for the Global Medical Response appointment list.

“We also expect to receive an additional 4,000 doses for the GMR second doses due Feb. 9. The health department will continue to provide both first and second doses to the people we vaccinated at the Wildwood Community Center,” he said.

Global Medical Response will join the health department in mass vaccination and resume their operations on Thursday, Feb. 4. It is expected the effort will start with 600 vaccines per day and rapidly expand to provide 800-1,200 vaccines per day, with the precise amount depending on the number of vaccines the health department receives from the State of Florida.

Regarding appointment and waiting lists, GMR will continue to vaccinate people, from both their prior appointment list, and their wait list that now has registered over 60,000 persons.

The State of Florida has also developed a wait list on-line at: https://myvaccine.fl.gov/ The pre-registration hot line phone number is 866-201-7196 (TTY is 833-476-1457).