Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing traffic stop when K-9 summoned to scene

Meta Minton

Justin Christopher Elosge

A Wildwood man crashed his vehicle early Tuesday morning after fleeing a traffic stop when a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene.

Justin Christopher Elosge, 35, who lives at 7360 NE 49th Lane near the Lake Deaton RV Park, was driving a black car at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 44A when he was pulled over for a license plate violation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the police officer returned to his squad car to request a K-9 unit, Elosge fled the scene “at a high rate of speed” traveling east on County Road 44A, the report said. Elosge, who previously served prison time on drug charges, crashed his vehicle at County Road 165 and State Road 44.

He was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained a thick yellow THC liquid. He also had a glass pipe which tested positive for the residue of cocaine.

Elosge was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

Large non-Villages development wins approval on Marsh Bend Trail

Rezoning and a comprehensive plan amendment for the first large non-Villages residential subdivision south of the Florida Turnpike was recommended for approval Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Sumter County health chief urges mask-wearing as vaccinations ramp up

The director of the Sumter County Health Department is urging vigilance in mask-wearing even as COVD-19 vaccinations ramp up as new doses are being received.
2 million Floridians vaccinated for COVID-19 as state sees spike in cases

On a day when Florida topped 2 million residents vaccinated for the deadly virus, the Sunshine State saw a significant jump in new cases.
Flushed-face Villager charged with DUI after spotted driving slowly and swerving

A Villager found himself behind bars recently after a Marion County sheriff’s master sergeant spotted his vehicle driving slowly and swerving over the solid white traffic line several times.
Village of Osceola Hills woman arrested on warrant charging her with theft

A Village of Osceola Hills woman was arrested Monday night at her home on a warrant charging her with theft.
Clinic focusing on brain performance opens at The Center for Advanced Healthcare

Aviv Clinics has opened a state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot medical facility focusing on improving brain performance at The Center for Advanced Healthcare in The Villages.
Teen arrested after picking up wallet containing $1,100 at Circle K

A teen was arrested after picking up a wallet which contained $1,100 at a local Circle K.
