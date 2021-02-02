Suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing traffic stop when K-9 summoned to scene

A Wildwood man crashed his vehicle early Tuesday morning after fleeing a traffic stop when a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene.

Justin Christopher Elosge, 35, who lives at 7360 NE 49th Lane near the Lake Deaton RV Park, was driving a black car at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 44A when he was pulled over for a license plate violation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the police officer returned to his squad car to request a K-9 unit, Elosge fled the scene “at a high rate of speed” traveling east on County Road 44A, the report said. Elosge, who previously served prison time on drug charges, crashed his vehicle at County Road 165 and State Road 44.

He was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained a thick yellow THC liquid. He also had a glass pipe which tested positive for the residue of cocaine.

Elosge was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.