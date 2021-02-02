Teen arrested after picking up wallet containing $1,100 at Circle K

A teen was arrested after picking up a wallet which contained $1,100 at a local Circle K.

A man said he had been dropped off by his brother Jan. 26 at the Circle K at 100 W. Miller St. in Fruitland Park. When he got out of the vehicle, his wallet fell out of his pocket. The wallet contained $1,100 in cash and two bank cards. He contacted police when he realized his wallet was missing.

Surveillance from the Circle K showed a tan Dodge pickup pull up to the pumps and two women exiting the vehicle at about the same time the man lost his wallet, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Ketaisa Devonna Puryear, 18, of Leesburg, had returned to the Circle K on Saturday where she flagged down a passing police officer. She admitted she found the wallet and removed the $1,100. She saw the owner’s identification in the wallet so she “got scared” and threw it away in the area of Dixie Avenue and Berckman Street.

Puryear was arrested on a charge of grand theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.