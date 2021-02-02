To the Editor:

Three cheers for Holly Bonello for stating her opinion to which I agree with. The mask thing should be optional and those that are concerned need to wear one to protect themselves.

Anyone with respiratory issues need to be extremely cautious, having said that with the millions of reported cases and immunity after contracting the virus. It seems the to me more and more are immune. As Holly stated the super spreader fears have never materialized. The constant drumbeat of deaths reported from the virus are never compared to other daily deaths. It has been reported numerous times of how hospitals and other entities receive more money if death from the virus is the main factor. No doubt the virus is real and will infect many, to mandate everyone wear a mask is eroding our personal freedoms.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont