Tuesday, February 2, 2021
53 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Three cheers for Holly Bonello

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Three cheers for Holly Bonello for stating her opinion to which I agree with. The mask thing should be optional and those that are concerned need to wear one to protect themselves.
Anyone with respiratory issues need to be extremely cautious, having said that with the millions of reported cases and immunity after contracting the virus. It seems the to me more and more are immune. As Holly stated the super spreader fears have never materialized. The constant drumbeat of deaths reported from the virus are never compared to other daily deaths. It has been reported numerous times of how hospitals and other entities receive more money if death from the virus is the main factor. No doubt the virus is real and will infect many, to mandate everyone wear a mask is eroding our personal freedoms.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Dangerous man with a pen and no plan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lakeshore Cottages man contends that President Joe Biden is a dangerous man with a pen.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you miss Trump yet?

A Village of Pennecamp resident looks at what President Biden has done thus far and wonders if anyone is missing President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers continue to party in the squares without masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Sunbury at Glenbrook resident points to Brazil and the careless approach taken with regard to the Coronavirus. So what are we to make of maskless Villagers partying at the town squares?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need better health care

An Oakland Hills resident who has been caring for her elderly mother warns that healthcare in the region is terrible. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

82-year-old Villager caught up in vaccine confusion

An 82-year-old Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries she’ll die of natural causes before she gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Were all sides considered in reporting on Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol?

Although he does not condone the actions of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a Village of Tall Trees resident says, “there are considerations of these actions which have not been explored by the press or media.” Read his Letter to the Editor. 
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Handicapped parking and golf carts

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains what the DMV told him when he was given a handicapped placard.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,580FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
53 ° F
55 °
51 °
40 %
3.8mph
1 %
Tue
54 °
Wed
57 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
62 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment