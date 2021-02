A Village of Osceola Hills woman was arrested Monday night at her home on a warrant charging her with theft.

Stacey Lynn Brimer, 43, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. at her home at 476 Zephyrhills Rd. on a Sumter County warrant issued earlier this year, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia native was taken into custody “without incident,” handcuffed and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.