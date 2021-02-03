3 behind bars on multiple charges after fleeing from Marion sheriff’s deputies

Three men – one from Leesburg, one from Wildwood and one from Oxford – who were wanted in connection with a burglary were jailed Tuesday after their vehicle crashed while fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

One of them – 21-year-old Darrell Devon Bogle – had been accused of pulling a gun on a juvenile Monday in connection with work being done on his vehicle at a Summerfield business. When asked by an adult at the business via a text message if had pointed a gun at the juvenile, Bogle allegedly replied, “IKNO WEA U N YOUR FAMILY LIVE THATS DA BEST PART.”

Bogle was told to return to the business on Tuesday to pick up his vehicle and when he arrived, sheriff’s deputies were waiting for him. A deputy and a sergeant reported seeing a black Monte Carlo pull into the driveway of the business and then abruptly stop. The vehicle, being driven by a man matching Bogle’s description, then quickly turned around and fled from deputies with their emergency lights and sirens activated, a sheriff’s office report states.

The vehicle turned east on S.E. 130th Street and accelerated until it reached S.E. 47th Avenue. It then turned south through the intersection of S.E. Hwy. 484 until crashing through a fence into a cow pasture in the 14300 block of S.E. 47th Avenue, the report says.

The sergeant saw two men running southbound across S.E. 145th Street. A short time later, deputies located all three of the vehicle’s occupants – Bogle, 26-year-old Marquette Lashard Robbins and 18-year-old Kyren Gordon – in the screened-in porch of a residence in the 4800 block of S.E. 145th Place.

All three were then taken into custody and clear plastic bags containing a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana was found on both Bogle and Robbins, the report says. After being read his rights, a deputy reported that Bogle uttered, “I panicked and ran from the police” and “I know I’m gonna have to go to jail for resisting or fleeing.”

Deputies spoke with the resident of the home where the trio was arrested. She said she was alerted to them by a neighbor’s barking dog as they entered her porch. She added that was in the process of calling 911 when deputies arrived at her home and didn’t know any of the suspects.

Both Robbins and Gordon identified Bogle as the driver of the vehicle. Gordon added that Bogle “became spooked” when he saw a deputy’s patrol vehicle and pulled out of the location. Gordon also admitted to running from the vehicle after the crash, the report says.

All three suspects were then transported to the Marion County Jail. Bogle, who lives at 1525 N. Lake View Ave. in Leesburg, was charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, resisting an officer without violence, use or display of a firearm during a felony, carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm and assault with intent to commit a felony. He was being held on $40,500 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set.

Robbins, who lives at 1203 Hewey St. in Wildwood, was charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on $16,500 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set.

Gordon, of Oxford, was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on no bond and his next court date also hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.