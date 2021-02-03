Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Lake County Clerk’s Office set to reopen branch facility in The Villages

Staff Report

The Lake County Clerk’s Office will resume operations at its North Lake Branch Office, located at 902 Avenida Central, The Villages, beginning Monday, Feb. 8 for processing of marriage licenses and passports.

The Branch will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.), Monday through Friday.

Lake County Clerk’s Office on Avenida Central in The Villages.

Marriage license processing does not require an appointment, however, passports will be processed by appointment only. To schedule a passport appointment, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/Administrative_Services/Passports.aspx.

Customers will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all times while in the Branch Office. Those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, or who have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive, are asked to not visit the office and to reschedule any appointments.

Passport services by appointment only, and marriage license services without an appointment, are also available at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., Tavares, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about marriage licenses or passports, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org, or call (352) 253-7648.

