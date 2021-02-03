Seeds of Hope staging drop-and-drive food drive to help needy families

Seeds of Hope is preparing to hold a second drop-and-drive food drive to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.

The event will take place at the United Church of Christ in Oxford, located at 12514 County Road 101. It will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Masked and gloved volunteers will take non-perishable food donations from donor’s vehicles. Volunteers say the need for food for many families amid the COVID-19 pandemic is great, so they are encouraging everyone to participate and help make a difference.

For more information, contact Kathy Peters at [email protected], (860) 919-9030 or (352) 775-6670.