Sons of the American Revolution to hear from woman who escaped Iron Curtain

A woman who grew up behind the Iron Curtain will speak to The Villages Sons of the American Revolution this month.

Gisela Gildemeister will speak about her experiences growing up in Russian-controlled East Germany and her determination to escape to the United States during the meeting, which will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Captiva Recreation Center.

Gildemeister’s father was imprisoned in Siberia and her family was starving. Her sister, who was two years older, was run over by a Russian truck – right outside their home – at the age of six. By the time Gildemeister turned six, she made a promise to herself that somehow she was going to escape, and at age 17 she did – the only member of her family to do so.

Gildemeister eventually made her way to the United States, where she met her future husband, Walter. They live in live in the Village of Pine Ridge, moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown about five years ago from Cincinnati.

Visitors who wish to hear Gildemeister are welcome to attend the meeting but seating is limited due to social distancing requirements. The group meets on the second Saturday of each month.