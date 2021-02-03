Villagers fear town square merriment poses threat to entire community

Villagers who have stayed away from town squares in The Villages due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus believe their fellow residents who can’t resist the fun are putting the greater community at risk.

“It certainly seems counterproductive to have the squares wide open and often packed. Outdoor bars are also often packed. Then these same people spill out into our general community,” said Villager Pam Stephens.

She said she believes The Villages should take stronger safety precautions, adhering to the advice of medical professionals and national authorities.

Dr. Rick Lebowitz of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores is urging fellow residents to be patient.

“We are all anxious to get back to living a more familiar active Villages lifestyle, safely dine inside restaurants, frequent bars and entertainment venues, and especially being able to hug family and friends and socialize without the fear of becoming sick, hospitalized, suffering long-hauler symptoms, or becoming a mortality statistic. So be patient. Be cautious. Be safe. Stay healthy and remain alive to dance on the squares and party together again when the time is right. This isn’t the time,” he said.

Villager Julie Leary visited Spanish Springs Town Square on Friday night, but sat in her car and listened to the music.

“I was glad to see the lady at the entrance checking for face coverings. But once past her, masks came off and people were dancing, having conversations with friends, and no masks! I was so surprised to see this being allowed,” Leary said.

She added there was no social distancing and people were shaking hands.

“I understand this is The Villages which brings us entertainment 365 days a year and that is part of our amenities, but will two to three months of no entertainment really cause such grief if it’s helping rid us of this pandemic?” she asked.

Patty Klarer of the Village of Sunset Pointe has not been to a town square in months. She lost a family member to the Coronavirus.

“People are dying! We are a community of seniors, many have medical problems. Who is in charge here? she asked.

Villager Jane Wood agrees the drinking and dancing at the squares are a danger to the community.

“The Developer demands that it continue because he controls the Entertainment Department and most snowbirds want it! I don’t like it and we don’t go! It is irresponsible!” she said.

Village of Rio Ponderosa resident Reeva Greenberg is a registered nurse working in long-term care.

“The arrogant selfish behaviors both of Villagers and Developer continue to overwhelm our nurses, doctors and hospitals. This does, in fact, affect the health of caregivers as well as the care you will or will not receive,” she said.

She suggested that those who reject masks and social distancing voluntarily sign waivers not to seek medical care for COVID-19.

“It’s time for everyone to grow up,” she said.

Ellen Brous of the Village of Fenney fears the town squares are the perfect setting for the spread of the Coronavirus.

“It is one’s choice to go to the town squares or not, but we have no choice when those who do go come home to every village bringing whatever germs with them. I am sorry to say this, but the squares and special events need to be canceled or postponed until we have a better handle on this virus,” Brous said.