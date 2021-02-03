Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Villagers’ rag doll cats have differing views on stroller rides

Staff Report

A pair of rag doll cats living in The Villages have very different views on stroller rides.

Gucci and CoCo are brother and sister and make their home in the Village of Santo Domingo with Jean and Richard Atkins.

Gucci, left, and CoCo have been nicknamed “The Littles.”

The couple lost Gabby their rescue cat and waited six months before bringing home the two new cats, which are part rag doll. They have bee nicked “The Littles.” They are now two and a half years old.

The couple admits the cats are totally spoiled.

I take CoCo for rides in the pet stroller. I say to her, ‘Come on CoCo. Get in the car.’ She comes running and jumps in the stroller. She loves our walks around the neighborhood. Gucci doesn’t like the stroller as much. I have to put him in and quickly close the top. Otherwise, he would jump out,” Richard Atkins said.  

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

