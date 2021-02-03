Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Wrong-way-driving Summerfield man popped on DUI charge in Ocala

Larry D. Croom

Jessey James Prescott

A wrong-way-driving Summerfield man who smelled of alcohol was jailed early Friday morning.

A Marion County sheriff’s sergeant stopped a gray Buick traveling east in the westbound lanes of S.E. 31st Street and spoke with the driver, 25-year-old Jessey James Prescott. He gave the sergeant a Florida identification card and a computer check showed that his license had been revoked on May 22, 2014.

A sheriff’s deputy also responded to the traffic stop and spoke with Prescott. After smelling the odor of an alcoholic beverage, the deputy invited Prescott to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he agreed to do. He struggled through five different exercises and was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office report says.

The deputy searched Prescott’s vehicle and found a silver container typically used to grind marijuana in the center console. A green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana was found inside the container, the report says.

Prescott, who lives at 14935 S.E. 32nd Terrace in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug equipment. He was released early Tuesday morning on $2,000 bond and is due in court March 23 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

