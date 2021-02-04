A response to Holly Bonello’s Op-Ed piece on masks

To the Editor:

I am responding to Ms. Holly Bonello’s sincere thoughts about her right not to wear a mask in a time where a serious pandemic literally rages. She offered many compelling passionate reasons for asserting her right not to wear a mask.

Rights are always accompanied by accompanying responsibilities and duties. One cannot choose to so assert a right absolutely without fulfilling the corresponding duty. What is the duty of one who asserts the right not to wear a mask during this persistent and life-threatening pandemic? The clear duty to recognize one’s right ends at another’s nose.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace