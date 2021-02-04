BBQ restaurant one step closer to coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

A barbecue restaurant coming to the southern part of The Village has taken an important step toward finally opening its doors.

The permit for interior build-out has been issued for Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q at Magnolia Plaza.

The first Willie Jewell’s was founded in 2009 in Charleston, S.C. But the restaurant’s roots date back to 1949 when it was originally founded as Bono’s in Jacksonville. Willie Jewell’s boasts a 70-year tradition of slow-cooked pit barbecue.

Willie Jewell’s menu includes burgers, wings, fried pickles, southern fried okra and beef brisket.

A new Publix grocery store is scheduled to open in March at the shopping plaza near the entrance to the Village of Marsh Bend.

Other retailers coming to Magnolia Plaza include The Villages Golf Cars, Salon Jaylee and Safe Ship package and shipping. There will also be a Citizens First Bank branch. Also, China Chef will be locating a takeout restaurant at Magnolia Plaza.