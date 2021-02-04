Thursday, February 4, 2021
65.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

COVID-19 death toll rises sharply across tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

The death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise at a rapid pace Thursday in the tri-county area.

Forty-five new fatalities were reported by the Florida Department of Health – 35 in Marion County and 10 in Lake County. It’s unclear how many of those deaths Thursday, as the COVID-19 statistics reported by the Florida Department of Health tend to lag for several days at times.

Those fatalities are among the 1,282 that have been reported in the tri-county area since the virus first hit Florida in March 2020. They are also among the 27,698 in Florida and the 454,272 across the country who have lost their battle with the virus.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,752,330 cases – an increase of 7,711 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,720,760 are residents. A total of 77,552 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,512 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 27,698 deaths and 73,631 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 75 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 28 for a total of 3,721;
  • Leesburg up 17 for a total of 3,512;
  • Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,313;
  • Summerfield up 7 for a total of 1,567;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 867;
  • Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,058;
  • Oxford up 3 for a total of 420; and
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 598.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 54,595 – increase of 326
  • Deaths: 1,282
  • Hospitalizations: 3,198

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,281 – increase of 36
  • Deaths: 187
  • Hospitalizations: 440
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,388), Wildwood (867), Coleman (817), Bushnell (797) and Oxford (420).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 22,311 – increase of 131
  • Deaths: 453
  • Hospitalizations: 1,178
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,839), Leesburg (3,512), Eustis (1,999), Mount Dora (1,731) and Tavares (1,651). The Villages also is reporting 158 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,003 – increase of 159
  • Deaths: 642
  • Hospitalizations: 1,580
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (18,517), Summerfield (1,567), Dunnellon (1,111), Belleview (1,058) and Silver Springs (464). The Villages also is reporting 175 cases.

Related Articles

News

BBQ restaurant one step closer to coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

A barbecue restaurant coming to the southern part of The Village has taken an important step toward finally opening its doors.
Read more
Crime

Rhode Island wife allegedly bites husband after thrown out of bar in The Villages

A Rhode Island woman staying at a hotel at Spanish Springs allegedly bit her husband’s shoulder after she was thrown out of a bar in The Villages.
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners to extend offer to top town manager candidate

Lady Lake commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday afternoon to extend an employment offer to the top candidate for its town manager job.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect tracked down after leaving wallet in abandoned shopping cart

A shoplifting suspect was tracked down after leaving her wallet in an abandoned shopping cart at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man pressures girlfriend to change story and free him from jail

A Lady Lake man has been charged with pressuring his girlfriend to change her story about domestic abuse and free him from jail.
Read more
News

Wildwood Wildcat Boosters selling discount cards Saturday to help fund scholarships

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Read more
News

Tall Trees Neighborhood Pool scheduled to reopen in April

The Tall Trees Neighborhood Adult Pool has been closed for maintenance and is scheduled to reopen Thursday, April 2. If you have any questions or need...
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,620FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.6 ° F
67 °
64 °
24 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
73 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment