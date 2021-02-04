COVID-19 death toll rises sharply across tri-county area

The death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise at a rapid pace Thursday in the tri-county area.

Forty-five new fatalities were reported by the Florida Department of Health – 35 in Marion County and 10 in Lake County. It’s unclear how many of those deaths Thursday, as the COVID-19 statistics reported by the Florida Department of Health tend to lag for several days at times.

Those fatalities are among the 1,282 that have been reported in the tri-county area since the virus first hit Florida in March 2020. They are also among the 27,698 in Florida and the 454,272 across the country who have lost their battle with the virus.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,752,330 cases – an increase of 7,711 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,720,760 are residents. A total of 77,552 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,512 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 27,698 deaths and 73,631 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 75 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 28 for a total of 3,721;

Leesburg up 17 for a total of 3,512;

Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,313;

Summerfield up 7 for a total of 1,567;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 867;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,058;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 420; and

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 598.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 54,595 – increase of 326

Deaths: 1,282

Hospitalizations: 3,198

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,281 – increase of 36

Deaths: 187

Hospitalizations: 440

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,388), Wildwood (867), Coleman (817), Bushnell (797) and Oxford (420).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 22,311 – increase of 131

Deaths: 453

Hospitalizations: 1,178

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,839), Leesburg (3,512), Eustis (1,999), Mount Dora (1,731) and Tavares (1,651). The Villages also is reporting 158 cases.

MARION COUNTY