Thursday, February 4, 2021
65.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Lady Lake commissioners to extend offer to top town manager candidate

Meta Minton

Matthew Campbell

Lady Lake commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday afternoon to extend an employment offer to the top candidate for its town manager job.

After spending the morning interviewing five candidates brought forth by the executive search firm of Colin Baenziger & Associates, commissioners agreed to extend an offer to Matthew Campbell, the town manager of Kenneth City, a town of about 5,000 located north of St. Petersburg in Pinellas County.

The town has previously discussed an annual salary of $120,000 for the next town manager. Campbell is currently earning $113,398 in Kenneth City.

In 2013, the Town of Kenneth City modified its charter from a strong mayor to a council-manager form of government. Campbell became Kenneth City’s first town manager under the new system. Lady Lake commissioners gave Campbell high marks for navigating that change.

“I was quite impressed,” said Commissioner Dan Vincent.

Before taking on the Kenneth City job, Campbell served for three years as assistant to the city manager for the City of Dunedin.

Commissioners have directed the town attorney to negotiate an employment contract with Campbell, a graduate of Georgia State University. He interned at Coca-Cola and was in the closing ceremonies cast at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

If Campbell accepts the Lady Lake job, he will succeed previous Town Manager Kris Kollgaard, who was paid $54,216 in severance when she parted ways with the town last year. She had worked for the town for 26 years and had been performing both the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967. Her tenure with the town hit choppy waters when she demanded the resignation of Chief of Police Chris McKinstry. He later sued the town for age discrimination.

Related Articles

Crime

Shoplifting suspect tracked down after leaving wallet in abandoned shopping cart

A shoplifting suspect was tracked down after leaving her wallet in an abandoned shopping cart at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man pressures girlfriend to change story and free him from jail

A Lady Lake man has been charged with pressuring his girlfriend to change her story about domestic abuse and free him from jail.
Read more
News

Wildwood Wildcat Boosters selling discount cards Saturday to help fund scholarships

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Read more
News

Tall Trees Neighborhood Pool scheduled to reopen in April

The Tall Trees Neighborhood Adult Pool has been closed for maintenance and is scheduled to reopen Thursday, April 2. If you have any questions or need...
Read more
News

Zoey the Havanese has many fans in the Village of Amelia

Zoey is an adorable Havanese who lives with Marilyn Harris in the Village of Amelia. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
Golf

Village of Springdale resident scores another lucky ace while golfing

A Village of Springdale resident scored another lucky ace while golfing with a buddy. If you get a hole-in-one or have other applause-worthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us
Read more
News

The Villages hires Fox legal analyst in battle with former sales representatives

Properties of The Villages has hired a Fox News legal analyst in its ongoing federal court battle with former sales representatives who broke away to form their own real estate firm.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,620FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.6 ° F
67 °
64 °
24 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
73 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment