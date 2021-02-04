Rhode Island wife allegedly bites husband after thrown out of bar in The Villages

A Rhode Island woman staying at a hotel at Spanish Springs allegedly bit her husband’s shoulder after she was thrown out of a bar in The Villages.

Lady Lake police were called Monday night to the Marriott TownePlace Suites after a man went to the front desk and reported to the front desk clerk that his wife bit him on the shoulder. He asked the clerk to call law enforcement.

The man said he and his wife, 49-year-old Melissa Springfield of Warwick, R.I., had gone to a bowling alley where he got into an altercation with her son, whom they had come down to visit, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The son left, and the husband and wife of eight years went to “several bars,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Springfield was “kicked out of the bars they went to,” however, the arrest report did not specify why she had been told to leave or which bars had been visited by the couple. When the couple returned to Room 219 at the hotel, they began arguing over Springfield’s brother. She grabbed her husband by the neck and bit him in the left shoulder. She then punched him in the mouth, leaving him with a cut on the lower lip.

When officers went up to the room, Springfield answered the door and said she had been asleep. An officer spotted blood on her right knuckle, consistent with the report of injury from her husband.

The husband and wife both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and there were empty alcoholic beverage containers in the hotel room.

Springfield’s husband would not fill out a statement and said he did not want to see his wife prosecuted. He also refused medical treatment by EMS personnel, even though he was informed the human bite left a “dirty wound” that could be easily infected.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.