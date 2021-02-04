Thursday, February 4, 2021
65.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Rhode Island wife allegedly bites husband after thrown out of bar in The Villages

Meta Minton

Melissa Springfield

A Rhode Island woman staying at a hotel at Spanish Springs allegedly bit her husband’s shoulder after she was thrown out of a bar in The Villages.

Lady Lake police were called Monday night to the Marriott TownePlace Suites after a man went to the front desk and reported to the front desk clerk that his wife bit him on the shoulder. He asked the clerk to call law enforcement.

The man said he and his wife, 49-year-old Melissa Springfield of Warwick, R.I., had gone to a bowling alley where he got into an altercation with her son, whom they had come down to visit, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The son left, and the husband and wife of eight years went to “several bars,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Springfield was “kicked out of the bars they went to,” however, the arrest report did not specify why she had been told to leave or which bars had been visited by the couple. When the couple returned to Room 219 at the hotel, they began arguing over Springfield’s brother. She grabbed her husband by the neck and bit him in the left shoulder. She then punched him in the mouth, leaving him with a cut on the lower lip.

When officers went up to the room, Springfield answered the door and said she had been asleep. An officer spotted blood on her right knuckle, consistent with the report of injury from her husband.

The husband and wife both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and there were empty alcoholic beverage containers in the hotel room.

Springfield’s husband would not fill out a statement and said he did not want to see his wife prosecuted. He also refused medical treatment by EMS personnel, even though he was informed the human bite left a “dirty wound” that could be easily infected.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Lady Lake commissioners to extend offer to top town manager candidate

Lady Lake commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday afternoon to extend an employment offer to the top candidate for its town manager job.
Read more
Crime

Shoplifting suspect tracked down after leaving wallet in abandoned shopping cart

A shoplifting suspect was tracked down after leaving her wallet in an abandoned shopping cart at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man pressures girlfriend to change story and free him from jail

A Lady Lake man has been charged with pressuring his girlfriend to change her story about domestic abuse and free him from jail.
Read more
News

Wildwood Wildcat Boosters selling discount cards Saturday to help fund scholarships

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Read more
News

Tall Trees Neighborhood Pool scheduled to reopen in April

The Tall Trees Neighborhood Adult Pool has been closed for maintenance and is scheduled to reopen Thursday, April 2. If you have any questions or need...
Read more
News

Zoey the Havanese has many fans in the Village of Amelia

Zoey is an adorable Havanese who lives with Marilyn Harris in the Village of Amelia. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
Golf

Village of Springdale resident scores another lucky ace while golfing

A Village of Springdale resident scored another lucky ace while golfing with a buddy. If you get a hole-in-one or have other applause-worthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,620FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.6 ° F
67 °
64 °
24 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
73 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment