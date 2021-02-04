Shoplifting suspect tracked down after leaving wallet in abandoned shopping cart

A shoplifting suspect was tracked down after leaving her wallet in an abandoned shopping cart at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Sanqullie Latoya Brown, 20, of Ocala, was served this week with a Lake County warrant charging her with theft. The warrant was served at the Marion County Jail where Brown is being held following another case in which her bond has been revoked.

Brown had been caught on surveillance on Aug. 24 when she entered Target with a female companion. Brown selected 33 pieces of children’s clothing which she placed into a shopping cart, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. Brown stuffed the items into her handbag, abandoned the shopping cart and fled the store with the stolen merchandise, worth $383.

An asset protection officer at the store discovered a wallet in the abandoned shopping cart. The wallet contained Brown’s Florida identification card. The woman’s photo on the ID card matched one of the women caught on surveillance. The discovery of the ID led to Brown at the Marion County Jail. Brown was previously convicted of theft and has a pending theft case dating back to Sept. 6, 2019.