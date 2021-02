A Village of Springdale resident scored another lucky ace while golfing with a buddy.

Keith Grenke got his fourth hole-in-one Tuesday at Hole #9 at the Briarwood Executive Golf Course. He used a 5-iron for the 179 yard hit. He was playing with friend Brian Hendricks of the Village of Chatham.

Grenke also got a hole-in-one last year at the same golf course.

If you get a hole-in-one or have other applause-worthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us