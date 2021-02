Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The members will be set up at the Wildwood Ace Hardware, located at 300 Shopping Center Dr. The $10 cards offer significant discounts to 35 merchants and restaurants and are valid through the end of the year.

Money from the sales of the discount cards helps provide scholarships to seniors at Wildwood Middle High School. Donations also will be accepted.