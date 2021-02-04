Thursday, February 4, 2021
65.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Zoey the Havanese has many fans in the Village of Amelia

Staff Report

Zoey is an adorable Havanese who lives with Marilyn Harris in the Village of Amelia.

She is loved by all the neighbors.

Zoey is loving life in the Village of Amelia.

The Havanese is the only dog breed native to Cuba. They are vivacious and sociable companions, according to the American Kennel Club. Their small but sturdy bodies, adaptable nature, and social skills make Havanese an ideal city dog, but they are content to be anywhere that they can command the attention of admirers young and old alike. 

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

Related Articles

Golf

Village of Springdale resident scores another lucky ace while golfing

A Village of Springdale resident scored another lucky ace while golfing with a buddy. If you get a hole-in-one or have other applause-worthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us
Read more
News

The Villages hires Fox legal analyst in battle with former sales representatives

Properties of The Villages has hired a Fox News legal analyst in its ongoing federal court battle with former sales representatives who broke away to form their own real estate firm.
Read more
News

Villagers fear town square merriment poses threat to entire community

Villagers who have stayed away from town squares in The Villages due to fears of the spread of the Coronavirus believe their fellow residents who can’t resist the fun are putting the greater community at risk.
Read more
Health

Rate of new COVID-19 cases slows but tri-county area deaths continue to rise

The rate of new COVID-19 cases slowed in Florida on Wednesday but deaths continued to rise across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Lake County Clerk’s Office set to reopen branch facility in The Villages

The Lake County Clerk’s Office will resume operations at its North Lake Branch Office, located at 902 Avenida Central in The Villages, for passports and marriage licenses. We've got the reopening date.
Read more
News

Marion Commission backs ordinance that could shut down internet cafes

Marion County commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday morning that bans simulated gambling devices and most likely will shut down internet cafes.
Read more
News

Seeds of Hope staging drop-and-drive food drive to help needy families

Seeds of Hope is preparing to hold a second drop-and-drive food drive to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,620FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.6 ° F
67 °
64 °
24 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
73 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment