Zoey the Havanese has many fans in the Village of Amelia

Zoey is an adorable Havanese who lives with Marilyn Harris in the Village of Amelia.

She is loved by all the neighbors.

The Havanese is the only dog breed native to Cuba. They are vivacious and sociable companions, according to the American Kennel Club. Their small but sturdy bodies, adaptable nature, and social skills make Havanese an ideal city dog, but they are content to be anywhere that they can command the attention of admirers young and old alike.

