32 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases spike across Florida

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32 more local residents as the number of new cases across Florida showed a significant spike on Friday.

Nineteen of the latest fatalities were residents of Sumter County, where the majority of homes in The Villages are located. Seven were residents of Marion County and six lived in Lake County, statistics from the Florida Department of Health show. They are among the 1,314 tri-county deaths, the 27,913 in the Sunshine State and the 457,755 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,763,873 cases – an increase of 11,543 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,731,931 are residents. A total of 77,931 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 29,563 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 73,970 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 90 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 18 for a total of 3,739;
  • Leesburg up 28 for a total of 3,540;
  • Lady Lake up 14 for a total of 1,327;
  • Wildwood up 9 for a total of 876;
  • Belleview up 7 for a total of 1,065;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,573;
  • Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 603;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 422;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 104.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 55,044 – increase of 449
  • Deaths: 1,314
  • Hospitalizations: 3,229

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,323 – increase of 42
  • Deaths: 206
  • Hospitalizations: 442
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,406), Wildwood (876), Coleman (817), Bushnell (804) and Oxford (422).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 22,500 – increase of 189
  • Deaths: 459
  • Hospitalizations: 1,189
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,878), Leesburg (3,540), Eustis (2,016), Mount Dora (1,745) and Tavares (1,659). The Villages also is reporting 158 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,221 – increase of 218
  • Deaths: 649
  • Hospitalizations: 1,598
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (18,659), Summerfield (1,573), Dunnellon (1,143), Belleview (1,065) and Silver Springs (478). The Villages also is reporting 175 cases.

