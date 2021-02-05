Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for two days

The Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for scheduled maintenance on Feb. 11 and 12. This scheduled maintenance closing will allows maintenance personnel and contractors to perform necessary improvements and repairs on the course.
