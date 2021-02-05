Friday, February 5, 2021
Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for two days

Staff Report

The Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for scheduled maintenance on Feb. 11 and 12. This scheduled maintenance closing will allows maintenance personnel and contractors to perform necessary improvements and repairs on the course.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man accused of strangling woman in fight over Xanax pills

A 40-year-old Summerfield man with a prior battery conviction was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman in a struggle over her Xanax pills.
Read more
News

Villagers create loving home for dog rescued from hoarding environment

Villagers Pete and Kathy Beinetti have created a loving home for a dog found last year in 145-dog hoarding environment in Dixie County. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
Golf

Village of Charlotte resident celebrates after first hole-in-one

John Fitzgerald of the Village of Charlotte recently got his first hole-in-one while golfing at the Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one or have other applause-worthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us
Read more
News

BBQ restaurant one step closer to coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

A barbecue restaurant coming to the southern part of The Villages has taken an important step toward finally opening its doors.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 death toll rises sharply across tri-county area

The death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise at a rapid pace Thursday in the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Rhode Island wife allegedly bites husband after thrown out of bar in The Villages

A Rhode Island woman staying at a hotel at Spanish Springs allegedly bit her husband’s shoulder after she was thrown out of a bar in The Villages.
Read more
News

Lady Lake commissioners to extend offer to top town manager candidate

Lady Lake commissioners unanimously agreed Thursday afternoon to extend an employment offer to the top candidate for its town manager job.
Read more
