Credit card thieves sought after ripping off vehicle at Villages recreation center

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in nabbing two bandits who stole credit cards from a vehicle parked at a Villages recreation center.

On Jan. 21 between 4:30-5 p.m., a couple forced their way into a vehicle parked at the Lake Miona Recreation Center. They were then seen about 20 minutes later using the stolen credit cards at Target in The Villages and the nearby Best Buy store in Lady Lake.

The male and female were dropped off in front of Target by a silver SUV. Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspects is asked to contact Detective J. Binegar at (352) 793-2621. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 317.