Frederick R. Csont passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior January 27, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice.

He is survived by his loving wife Elaine; daughters Marci and Michelle; grandson Lewis; sister Joan; and brother Jack.

A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church At The Villages on February 18th at 11:00 AM. Following the service he will be interred, with honors, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Flowers are gratefully declined. In honor of Fred, donations may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice or First Baptist At The Villages, in his name.