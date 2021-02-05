Friday, February 5, 2021
71.9 F
The Villages
Crime

Man jailed after road rage incident following crash on Summerfield roadway

Sade Teel

Scott Hess

An Ocala man found himself behind bars recently after a road rage incident in Summerfield.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a battery call in the 7300 block of N. Hwy. 27 and spoke with the victim, who said that he had rear-ended 55-year-old Scott Hess’ vehicle. The victim said Hess then grabbed him by his shirt and held him up against the hood of his vehicle while saying he “would kill him” if he tried to leave, a sheriff’s office report says.

An eyewitness who drove by the incident confirmed Hess was holding the victim up against the hood of a vehicle. After being read his rights, Hess told deputies that after the crash, he asked the victim if he was drunk. He said the victim “appeared to be going back to his vehicle” and he thought was going to attempt to flee so he grabbed him and held him, the report says.

Hess, who lives at 12168 N.W. 464B in Ocala, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was released early the following morning on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

