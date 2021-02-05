Take a hard look at the vaccination rates

To the Editor:

Daniel Webster’s (Feb. 3) commentary states “18,340 vaccine doses have been administered in Sumter County; 955 have received both doses.” That may sound impressive; but, when you look at the percentage of the population of Sumter County that has received doses, that is a different story. Large numbers like 18,340 are not meaningful without comparing them to something.

The following numbers are based on the combination of the Feb. 3 daily vaccination report published by the Florida Department of Health and numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau:

The percentage of the population of Sumter County that has received both doses is only 1.29%; the percentage that is waiting to receive their second dose is 13.83%.

For Lake County, the percentages are 3.07% and 7.53%

For Marion County, the percentages are 1.49% and 6.73%

For the entire state of Florida, the percentages are 1.96% and 6.36%.

Remember that, per Dr. Fauci, we need 70 to 85% of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. The current federal administration has stated a goal of 1.5 million doses per day. If we assume that for the rest of this year we are limited to only vaccines that require two doses, then only an average of 750,000 can complete the vacation process per day. If we assume that the average number of doses per day for the entire USA is only 750,000, this means that only 0.225% of the population completes the process per day. Per the Feb. 3 report, only 2% of the Florida population has received both doses. Using the 0.225% average daily rate, Florida should achieve the 70% population vaccinated goal on December 1, 2021. Hopefully, a combination of more doses per day going into people’s arms and the introduction of a single-dose vaccine will achieve herd immunity much sooner.

On the brighter side, 28 days from Feb. 3 is March 3. The group of Floridians (13.83% on Feb. 3) in Sumter County waiting for their second dose is expected to be fully vaccinated by March 3; this means the number (in all age groups) of fully vaccinated in Sumter should be at least 15%.

Without stating all the detailed math and assumptions by March 3, 29% of Floridians who are 65 and over should be fully vaccinated.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere