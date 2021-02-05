Friday, February 5, 2021
67.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Take a hard look at the vaccination rates

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Daniel Webster’s (Feb. 3) commentary states “18,340 vaccine doses have been administered in Sumter County; 955 have received both doses.” That may sound impressive; but, when you look at the percentage of the population of Sumter County that has received doses, that is a different story. Large numbers like 18,340 are not meaningful without comparing them to something.
The following numbers are based on the combination of the Feb. 3 daily vaccination report published by the Florida Department of Health and numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau:
The percentage of the population of Sumter County that has received both doses is only 1.29%; the percentage that is waiting to receive their second dose is 13.83%.
For Lake County, the percentages are 3.07% and 7.53%
For Marion County, the percentages are 1.49% and 6.73%
For the entire state of Florida, the percentages are 1.96% and 6.36%.
Remember that, per Dr. Fauci, we need 70 to 85% of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. The current federal administration has stated a goal of 1.5 million doses per day. If we assume that for the rest of this year we are limited to only vaccines that require two doses, then only an average of 750,000 can complete the vacation process per day. If we assume that the average number of doses per day for the entire USA is only 750,000, this means that only 0.225% of the population completes the process per day.  Per the Feb. 3 report, only 2% of the Florida population has received both doses.  Using the 0.225% average daily rate, Florida should achieve the 70% population vaccinated goal on December 1, 2021.  Hopefully, a combination of more doses per day going into people’s arms and the introduction of a single-dose vaccine will achieve herd immunity much sooner.
On the brighter side, 28 days from Feb. 3 is March 3. The group of Floridians (13.83% on Feb. 3) in Sumter County waiting for their second dose is expected to be fully vaccinated by March 3; this means the number (in all age groups) of fully vaccinated in Sumter should be at least 15%.
Without stating all the detailed math and assumptions by March 3, 29% of Floridians who are 65 and over should be fully vaccinated.

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

A response to Holly Bonello’s Op-Ed piece on masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to Holly Bonello’s recent Op-Ed piece on masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager responds to letters deriding Biden’s use of executive orders

A Village of Belvedere resident responds to previous letter writers who derided President Biden’s use of executive orders.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Former President Trump needs to be punished

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump needs to be punished for egging on a mob that engaged in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Did they know who they were following?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the rioters who wreaked havoc at the U.S. Capitol knew who they were following.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

My recent stay at The Villages Hospital

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident describes her recent stay at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What is the science behind the safety recommendations?

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends the "scientific studies” regarding the spread of the Coronavirus don’t make much sense. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Three cheers for Holly Bonello

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident offers support for Holly Bonello, author of a recent Op-Ed on masks and personal liberty.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,626FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
67.6 ° F
70 °
66.2 °
59 %
4.2mph
90 %
Fri
72 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment