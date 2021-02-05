The Villages cancels everything except partying

To the Editor:

Well, I am in the target age and have been wearing a mask since late February. I think people should realize that they alone are responsible for their own protection. If you’re afraid, don’t go to the closed-in group events. But why worry about someone else having fun at the plaza? If they get sick there will be more group immunity the theory is. If they are spreaders, protect yourself and don’t worry about anyone else. I go nowhere there is an indoor activity except Tai Chi and things that do not have heavy breathing as a by product or food service. Poor me? Not really.

Judith Lavendar

Village of Briar Meadow