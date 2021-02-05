Therese Catherine Craine, “Terry/Mom/Nana” at the age of 85 passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on May 15, 1935, she met her childhood sweetheart who became her husband of 66 years this past September. Terry lived in Brooklyn and Long Island, NY before moving to The Villages, Florida in 1999.

At The Villages, Terry enjoyed the paradisiacal atmosphere and was introduced to the game of golf. She enjoyed traveling and saw much of the world on cruises and trips with family and special friends.

A dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Terry was adored by her family, who enjoyed spending time with her in New York and in Florida.

Terry had a great sense of style and loved decorating her home, making intricate needlepoint for family members, and knitting baby sweaters for all the great grandchildren. She was a wonderful hostess to many gatherings and immensely enjoyed celebrating Thanksgiving each year with family and friends.

She was known for her warm-hearted spirit, eternal kindness, sympathetic ear, and infectious smile.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Helga, and her siblings Barbara, Jim, and Marion. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank, her four sons: Mark, Rick, Frank and Matthew, 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed!

A memorial mass has been scheduled at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 8:30 am. The mass will also be streamed on YouTube.