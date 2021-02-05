Thomas Ray Skinner

Thomas Ray “Tommy” Skinner, 73, of Summerfield passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Ted & Diane Brandley House in Summerfield.

Tommy was a native of Owensboro, Kentucky and moved to this area in 1971. He is a Veteran of the United States Army serving in Viet Nam. Tommy was retired from the phone company. He loved his church family at Community Harvest Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He loved the sport of baseball and was on several church softball leagues as well as recreational leagues. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Darlene; sons, Chris (Landrea) Skinner, and Jeremy Skinner; daughter Kayla Jennings; brother Jimmy Skinner; sister Amy (Grady) Brown; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Gavin Skinner, Rylan Chubon, Brody Skinner, Kaylen Skinner, Brantley Skinner, Blakely Skinner, and Beckett Skinner.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Community Harvest Baptist Church, 14915 SE 36th Ave, Summerfield, FL 34491. A visitation will be held from 6-8PM on Friday at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Rd, Belleview. Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Harvest Baptist Church Building Fund.