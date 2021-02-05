Friday, February 5, 2021
50.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Thomas Ray Skinner

Staff Report

Thomas Ray Skinner

Thomas Ray “Tommy” Skinner, 73, of Summerfield passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Ted & Diane Brandley House in Summerfield.

Tommy was a native of Owensboro, Kentucky and moved to this area in 1971. He is a Veteran of the United States Army serving in Viet Nam. Tommy was retired from the phone company. He loved his church family at Community Harvest Baptist Church where he was a deacon. He loved the sport of baseball and was on several church softball leagues as well as recreational leagues. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Darlene; sons, Chris (Landrea) Skinner, and Jeremy Skinner; daughter Kayla Jennings; brother Jimmy Skinner; sister Amy (Grady) Brown; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Gavin Skinner, Rylan Chubon, Brody Skinner, Kaylen Skinner, Brantley Skinner, Blakely Skinner, and Beckett Skinner.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Community Harvest Baptist Church, 14915 SE 36th Ave, Summerfield, FL 34491. A visitation will be held from 6-8PM on Friday at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, 5946 SE Robinson Rd, Belleview. Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Harvest Baptist Church Building Fund.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Dennis J. Delaney

Dennis Delaney practiced law from 1971 until his retirement in 2003. He was an avid golfer who was known to golf in any weather - even snow.
Read more
Obituaries

Frederick R. Csont

Frederick R. Csont passed away Jan. 27 at Cornerstone Hospice.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph R. Donato

Villager Joseph "Dick" Donato was a retired captain in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command during the cold war.
Read more
Obituaries

Edna Mae McClure

Edna McClure enjoyed reading, volunteering at church, and she also loved to watch baseball.
Read more
Obituaries

Benjamin Franklin Ferrier III

Those who knew Benjamin "Skip" Ferrier can attest to his “LOVE” for God, Country, Family, Hot Rods, Drums, and Heavy Metal Music.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas William Garrigan

Tommy Garrigan and his wife, Pam, moved to Lady Lake 16 years ago from North Hampton, New Hampshire.
Read more
Obituaries

Diane Bucklar

Diane Bucklar’s true passion in life was her family, friends and students.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,626FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
50.1 ° F
51 °
49 °
76 %
2mph
8 %
Fri
72 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment