Friday, February 5, 2021
The Villages
Crime

Villager covered in blood arrested after 911 call received from his home

Meta Minton

Joseph Everett St. Paul

A Villager covered in blood was arrested after a 911 call was received from his home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded early Friday morning to a home in the Village of Charlotte after a woman in distress called for help while hiding in a bedroom. During the 911 call, a dispatcher could hear a man yelling, “Let me in,” while beating on the door.

When the first deputy arrived, he was met at the front door by 79-year-old Joseph Everett St. Paul. He had “blood all over his arms and the front of his clothing,” the arrest report said.

St. Paul’s wife was found in the a secondary bedroom in the home. The door was locked and she wouldn’t open it until the deputy had identified himself.

“She had blood on the front of her clothing, her face and her arms. She had a large black lump on her right wrist that she said had occurred during the altercation,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

She led deputies to the master bedroom “which had blood on both sides of the bed.” She also showed them the bathroom sink that “had blood all around it as if someone had tried to wash it off their body.”

The report indicated that St. Paul takes blood-thinning medication. He was taken to the UF-Health The Villages Hospital Freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. The Kingston, N.Y. native admitted he had pushed his wife to the ground during the altercation. She refused transportation to a hospital, but indicated she would seek medical treatment on her own.

St. Paul, who has no previous history of battery, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

