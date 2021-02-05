Friday, February 5, 2021
Villagers create loving home for dog rescued from hoarding environment

Staff Report

Villagers Pete and Kathy Beinetti have created a loving home for a dog found last year in 145-dog hoarding environment in Dixie County.

Koki is a Basenji mix recovered in a raid on the home. She was put up for adoption. The couple was warned that the dog was in rough shape.

Koki the Dog

“My wife and I have been professional dog trainers, so we thought if anyone could deal with Koki’s fears, it would be us. We went to see her and found her so skinny she looked like a returning POW. She was petrified when we tried to approach her,” said Pete Beinetti.

The rescue personnel told the couple that Koki had been examined by a veterinarian who found her full of worms, but fortunately, not heart worm.

“We decided on the spot to adopt her — she was beautiful, and desperate for love,” he said.

On the trip home, the couple had to roll down all of their vehicle’s windows because the smell was so bad.

“She had been living in her own feces and urine for quite awhile. The rescue woman said they had given her several baths already, but it would take some more time to get rid of the smell,” said Pete Beinetti.

Over the next couple of weeks, they continued to bathe Koki which eliminated the smell and her scaly skin.

It has been almost one year since they adopted her.

“She is now well trained, although she still barks at strangers, and is skittish around them — to be expected. She is extremely playful and is now at her expected weight,” said Pete Beinetti.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

