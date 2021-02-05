Friday, February 5, 2021
Villagers seeing hopeful signs at restarted COVID-19 vaccination site

Meta Minton

John Peters of the Village of Santiago was one of the 7,500 Villagers left in the cold when Global Medical Response folded its tents and vanished from its COVID-19 vaccination site in the middle of the night.

Like the thousands who were in the same boat, he felt confused, angry and worried about where and when he might get a vaccination.

“A couple days ago I received an email to choose a date and time for my first vaccination,” Peter said.

He received his first vaccine dose Friday morning and has an appointment for the second dose.

“The process was well organized and efficient.  When I arrived at the appointed time there were probably 15 cars in line ahead of me. The line moved slowly, but it moved steadily. Total time, including waiting afterwards, was about an hour,” Peters said.

The process Friday afternoon at the Global Medical Response vaccination site was said to be orderly and efficient.

Tell us about your vaccine experience at [email protected]

Vehicles were lined up Friday afternoon at the Global Medical Response vaccination site.

Vaccinations were being given Friday afternoon at the Global Medical Response site in The Villages.

It’s been quite a turnaround for Global Medical Response which had a very rocky start earlier this year at its vaccination site in a field near Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages to tout the site’s opening, but the company’s online collection of Social Security numbers and medical insurance information left a bad taste with those desperate for the vaccination. Despite the uneasiness, Villagers registered online and lined up for vaccinations. However, Villagers in line on Jan. 16 were shocked when they were told Global Medical Response had run out of vaccine.

Earlier this week, Dr. Sanford Zelnick of the Sumter County Health Department confirmed that the health department has received 7,000 first-dose allocations, which will be used for the existing Global Medical Response appointment list.

The Florida Department of Health continues to warn that demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is far in excess of the supply the state has received so far. It is anticipated that additional supplies will be “coming soon.”

The state is prioritizing:

  • Persons 65 years of age and older;
  • Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact;
  • Residents and staff of long term care facilities; and
  • Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers.

