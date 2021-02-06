An alarming experience with a medical professional

To the Editor:

This week, I took my 88-year-old husband to see a new urologist recommended by our internist. I am 77 and a retired physician.

We were both wearing masks. The waiting room was tiny, about 10-by-12 feet. His office staff were not wearing masks nor did they have a plexiglass barrier between them and a patient checking in. In reading his office literature, I noted several anti-government statements. Having suffered the frustrations of filing forms for Medicare and insurance companies; I assumed that was the source of those statements; although, it is very odd for a physician to bother to express it to patients.

Soon another patient came in, not wearing a mask and sat down. I asked him if he had a mask and he said no, so I asked him to please get one from the staff. He told me, “It is not required in here.” I went to the staff and told them our ages and that we could not sit in that small room with someone who was not wearing a mask. The office manager came out and told me they did not require masks in their office. The other patient spoke up and volunteered to wear a mask if it would make us more comfortable – and I thanked him.

When we went in to see the doctor, he also was not wearing a mask as he invited us into a tiny office. He had a Trump sticker on his window. He told us we could take our masks off because he had antibodies and we would not catch anything from him. I pointed out that might be true if the last several patients he had seen had not infected him. He again said he was immune.

I pointed out that variants or mutations of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus were already circulating in Florida and many studies have shown that natural immunity is not effective against the mutations and that he could be susceptible to infection with a mutant form. He then sarcastically asked me if we thought those masks were protecting us as they were not N95 masks. That is a very foolish question because the issue is not that our masks were protecting us from him; but, that his NOT wearing a mask of any kind was the risk to us.

I then noted the para-military and gun literature on his desk. Rather than debate science with a physician who obviously did not espouse to public health directives and who by overt appearances was an extremist no-mask, no distancing believer, I turned to my husband and said we should leave, which we did.

In parting, I told that physician that it was unbelievable that a physician had such poor judgement. I then called my internist and told him of the experience and that I would recommend he not refer patients to this person. The point is, I guess the craziness extends to licensed physicians; although, I think they are few in number.

We see many doctors due to a myriad of prior illnesses for my spouse, and this is the first crazy I have encountered. I think political-think crazy has overridden sound judgement in a small number of professionals who were trained to respect science and well-known public health procedures and the science behind why and how they are derived. Politics has no place in scientific thinking and reasoning.

Based on the behavior of 199 Congresspeople to allow extremist QAnon Congresswoman Greene to remain in her committee assignments and the failure of House GOP leaders to remove her on their own, we now have QAnon, white supremacy crazies occupying our seat of government.

Search and listen to the video statement of Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse. His common sense warning of the need to rid the Republican Party of the “cancer,” as Senator Romney has pegged it, of extremism and wild conspiracy theory and return to the principles of small government and fiscal responsibility is the path forward if we want to save our democracy and our Republic.

Rebecca Jansen

Village Poinciana